Jetscape expands at KFLL

FORT LAUDERDALE – Jetscape Services has acquired more than 370,000 square feet of multi‐use property just west of its FBO at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) in Florida.

The newly acquired space includes three hangars totaling 70,000 square feet; 19,000-square-feet of office space; and ramp space of 6.5 acre, all of which is now available for transients and flight departments with tall-tail aircraft, according to company officials.

There is also more than 10,000 square feet of undeveloped space that can be customized to suit individual business requirements, officials noted.

“We’re calling the facility ‘Jetscape Alpha,’ as it is located off A‐4 on the north side of the airport. This expansion gives us a strategic position, along with the development of 25 acres for a brand new FBO site,” said Jetscape Services’ President Troy Menken.