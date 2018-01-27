Upgrades continue at KBCT

BOCA RATON, Florida — Major safety enhancements have been completed at the Boca Raton Airport (KBCT) with the completion of the new Engineered Materials Arresting System (EMAS) installation and airfield electrical upgrades.

While the EMAS arrestor bed installation for the departure end of Runway 5 was finished in July 2016, the construction of the arrestor bed at the departure end of Runway 23 was completed this fall, airport officials said.

EMAS is a bed of cellular material customized for the Boca Raton Airport and designed to crush under the weight of an aircraft, allowing the aircraft to stop and passengers and pilots to exit safely.

The project also included the installation of LED runway end identifier lights and relocation of threshold light assemblies, as well as the installation of a touchscreen Airfield Lighting Control and Monitoring System (ALCMS) in the Air Traffic Control Tower (ATCT) cab and the airfield electrical vault.

These additional lighting systems complement the EMAS arrestor beds that were installed at each end of the runway, providing increased safety for pilots, passengers, and motorists on nearby roads, airport officials said.

“The EMAS system is an investment in the future of our airport and the safety of everyone who uses it,” said Boca Raton Airport Executive Director Clara Bennett. “This advancement further solidifies the role of the Airport as a premier general aviation facility serving South Florida communities.”

Next Up

The airport has signed a contract with theHarris Corporation to provide an upgraded Noise Monitoring and Flight Tracking System, as well as Noise Monitor Service and Maintenance.

“We are fully confident that Harris is the right company to upgrade our current tracking system,” said Bennett. “With the cooperation of the pilots who use the airport, these improvements will better enable us to minimize the impact of aircraft noise on our neighboring communities.”