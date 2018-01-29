Commander maintenance classes set for 2018

Two Twin Commander 690-695B Maintenance Initial Training classes are scheduled in 2018.

Classes will be conducted May 7-15 and Sept. 17-25. Both class dates have open slots at this time.

Please note that at least four people must be registered for a class to take place.

Special request class dates can be accommodated if a minimum of four people will attend, officials note.

The classes will be held at Eagle Creek Aviation Services at Eagle Creek Airpark (KEYE) in Indianapolis.

The seven-day Twin Commander Maintenance Initial Training event takes the A&P mechanic through the various systems in a classroom environment. The class uses AMM and AIPC documents, along with associated publications, as well as physical training aids — including live aircraft — for visual and tactile reference, officials note.

Participants are issued a training binder with a printed copy of the presentation and various handouts.

The training culminates with a graded exam. Upon successful completion of the class, clients receive an official certificate of training and a record of training.