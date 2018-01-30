Gary Jet Center opens avionics shop, becomes Garmin dealer

GARY, Indiana — Gary Jet Center has added avionics services to its Part 145 FAA Maintenance Repair Station and has become a Garmin dealership.

Leading the new avionics team is Victor Gonzales, who brings more than 30 years of avionics experience on a diverse fleet of GA aircraft, company officials note.

As an authorized Garmin dealer, Gary Jet Center’s avionics team will be using the latest test equipment to provide a variety of avionics upgrades, modifications, and completions, including solutions for the FAA’s 2020 ADS-B mandate, officials said.

Gary Jet Center is based at the Gary/Chicago International Airport, located 25 minutes from downtown Chicago. A family-owned company, the Gary Jet Center holds two Part 145 Maintenance certificates. It also provides fixed base operations to a variety of corporate and general aviation, as well as aircraft management services.