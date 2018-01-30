Wings of Freedom tour to stop at KFMY

Aviation enthusiasts and history buffs will have the opportunity to tour or take flight in rare, historic World War II aircraft when the Collings Foundation brings its Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress “Nine-O-Nine,” Consolidated B-24 Liberator “Witchcraft,” B-25 Mitchell “Tondelayo,” and newly restored North American Dual Control TF-51D Mustang “Toulouse Nuts” fighter to Page Field (KFMY) in Fort Myers, Florida, Feb. 5-8, 2018.

The stop in Fort Myers is part of the Collings Foundation’s Wings of Freedom Tour, an annual 110-city nationwide tour in its 29th year of showcasing rare vintage aircraft.

The planes will be displayed on the ramp at Base Operations at Page Field (5200 Captain Channing Page Drive), off Fowler Street.

Walkthrough tours are available for a donation of $15 for adults and $5 for children under 12.

World War II veterans can tour the aircraft at no cost.

Ground tours and display hours are 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 5; 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 6; 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 7; and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Feb. 8.

Flights experiences are also available for a fee. To make a reservation or find out more information, call 800-568-8924 or go to CollingsFoundation.org.