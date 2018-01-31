200 and counting…

President and CEO of Sporty’s, Michael Wolf, recently reached a milestone, flying his 200th Young Eagle.

Michael’s support for the Young Eagles program dates back to September 1996 when he flew 14 youths on his first day as a Young Eagles pilot as part of EAA Chapter 174’s annual fall rally.

He said his original motivation for flying Young Eagles was simply to do his part in sharing aviation with the next generation, but said it was when he saw the excitement of the Young Eagles he flew that he really became hooked.

Since then, Michael has made room in his schedule to continue flying Young Eagles.

As part of the program’s 25th anniversary celebration in 2017, he was one of approximately 630 Young Eagles pilots — of more than 40,000 total — to receive the 25 for 25 pin, flying 27 youths in the calendar year.