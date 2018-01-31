Future sites of the Oscar Night of Aviation revealed

The National Aviation Hall of Fame (NAHF) Board of Trustees has revealed the locations of future enshrinements, with the Class of 2018 being inducted in late September in Washington, D.C.

“The Washington D.C. area is very easy to travel to and has outstanding accommodations and venues,” said Chairman Michael Quiello. “Our induction ceremony will certainly attract senior industry leaders in both the private and government sectors. As a national organization, it is an honor and privilege to be inducting the Class of 2018 in our nation’s capital.”

The NAHF Class of 2018:

Colonel Walter Cunningham, USMC (Ret.) is a decorated Korean War veteran, fighter pilot, physicist, Apollo 7 Lunar Module Pilot, SKYLAB Chief, entrepreneur, author of The All-American Boys and radio show host.

General John R. (Jack) Dailey, USMC (Ret.) is a decorated Vietnam veteran, who served as the former assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps and Chief of Staff from 1990 to 1992, Associate Deputy Administrator of NASA and is the director of the National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C.

(The late) William H. (Bill) Dana was a 40-year veteran of NASA, test pilot and aeronautical engineer. He was also the project pilot for the X-15 and pilot astronaut for the X-20, among several other aircraft.

General Ronald R. Fogleman, USAF (Ret.) is a United States Air Force Academy graduate, decorated Vietnam veteran (logging 80 missions as a Misty Forward Air Controller), Command Pilot and Parachutist, 15th Chief of Staff of the Air Force and the author of the current Air Force Core Values.

The Class of 2019 will be inducted in Denver.

“We have yet to take our brand to the western U.S. and feel that Denver’s aerospace-rich environment is ideal for us to share our mission in another exciting market,” said President David Brixey.

The Class of 2020 will be inducted in Dayton, Ohio.

“Our goal is that by 2020 our Learning Center will have been completely renovated and revitalized with updated content, improved state-of-the art interactives and sponsored galleries,” said Executive Director Amy Spowart.