Landing on muddy runway goes awry

According to the pilot of the tailwheel-equipped American Legend AL11C-100, he made an approach to his private sod airstrip in Las Animas, Colorado, after several days of rain showers.

He reported that as the main wheels made contact with the surface, the plane immediately nosed over.

A photograph taken following the accident showed the runway was water saturated and muddy.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to the wings’ lift struts and the rudder.

Probable cause: The pilot’s selection of unsuitable terrain for landing, resulting in a nose over.

NTSB Identification: GAA16CA115

This January 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.