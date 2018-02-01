Pictures (and video) of the day: Yak formation flight

Piergiorgio Goldoni sent in these photos, explaining: “Took off from Aviosuperfice of Sassuolo in Italy with our Yak 52. We headed to the G. Paolucci Airport of Pavullo where, after lunch, we performed a flight in tandem with a Yak 50 above the mountain.”
“What to say,” he adds. “A wonderful day.”
A video of the flight follows the photos.
