Droneport Texas hosts 2018 Winterfest Drone Fly-In

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Did you know a drone operator in Texas who takes a photo of a person, without that person’s consent, and posts that photo to social media is subject to a significant financial penalty?

The law, regulations, licensing, as well as basic do’s and don’ts when flying a drone, will all be discussed at the 2018 Winterfest Drone Fly-In.

The fly-in will take place at a newly acquired City of San Antonio park property, the former Alamo Golf Club, on Saturday, Feb. 10 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

The event is hosted by a working alliance of drone professionals to inform, educate, and guide aspiring and actual pilots in the finer points of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) and the rules that govern them.

Whether a hobbyist or professional, there are rules to be followed. These include not only FAA rules, but rules that the State of Texas has issued as well.

At the Winterfest Drone Fly-In, there will be opportunities for new drone operators to be properly informed and educated, as well as made aware of the various licensing, protocol, and procedures that govern flying, governing FAA rules, and additional state of Texas regulations that impose significant financial penalties for improper operation.

Drone STEAM- and STEM-related education efforts will be offered.

A drone racing demonstration will be staged and there will be flying in safe zones, to give everyone the opportunity to experience operating a drone.

The event is open to the public. Everyone is invited to attend, free of charge.