Bondhus introduces Screw Grab

Bondhus has introduced Screw Grab, which helps technicians remove stripped screws.

Tests have shown a single dab of Screw Grab improves the grip between metal surfaces by as much as 800%, according to company officials.

“This is especially helpful when removing fasteners with damaged heads,” company officials note.

Screw Grab also works to help sloppy or mismatched sockets hold bolt heads and stops drill bits from spinning in a chuck.

Screw Grab helps remove all styles of fasteners with damaged heads, is odorless, and wipes clean, company officials add.