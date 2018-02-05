NBAA recognizes Top 40 under 40

The National Business Aviation Association’s Young Professionals in Business Aviation (NBAA YoPro) is accepting nominations for its first Business Aviation Top 40 Under 40, which will recognize the accomplishments of the industry’s next generation of leaders.

Through June 30, peers and supervisors may nominate individuals online in one of eight categories:

Airport Business Broker/Sales Business Management Cabin Attendants Maintenance Marketing Pilots Schedulers/Dispatchers

Nominees will be vetted for their professional achievements, industry involvement, character attributes, and passion for business aviation.

All winners will be announced at the 2018 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), Oct. 16-18 in Orlando, Florida.

“Young professionals are making invaluable contributions to business aviation every day, and the Top 40 Under 40 will shine a light on these critical efforts,” said YoPro founder Sierra Grimes, NBAA’s manager of registration and staff liaison to the association’s YoPro Council. “We couldn’t be more proud to share these accomplished individuals’ stories with the aviation community.”

Taking place at a time when business aviation is working to develop its future workforce, the Top 40 Under 40 celebrates individuals who have demonstrated commitment to the industry, and also highlights the wide array of business aviation jobs available to young professionals.

“These awards speak to a fundamental truth: An industry is only as good as its personnel, and we’re lucky to have the best in the world,” said NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen. “Business aviation offers remarkable opportunities for young people to build satisfying careers, and the important work being done by the YoPro Council helps spread that message across the country.”

YoPro has been in existence since 2014, hosting high-profile networking events and educational opportunities at events such as NBAA-BACE, the NBAA Schedulers and Dispatchers Conference (SDC) and the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE). The YoPro Council, which oversees the group’s events and initiatives, is made up of young professionals in a variety of career paths, including pilots, charter brokers, FBO managers and more.”

Learn more about NBAA’s YoPro initiative.