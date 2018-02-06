Duncan Aviation named BendixKing repair partner

Duncan Aviation was recently selected by BendixKing as a BendixKing Repair Partner. This designation gives Duncan Aviation authorization to repair, overhaul and sell BendixKing components.

As a repair partner, Duncan Aviation will provide 24/7 repair and overhaul service, support and sales for more than 100 BendixKing avionics and instrument units, including:

KHF-950 System;

ART 2000/2100 Radar;

KFC-400 Autopilot System.

The agreement includes all BendixKing repair capabilities that Duncan Aviation currently has and provides access to additional repair capabilities.