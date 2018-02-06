Duncan Aviation named BendixKing repair partner

Duncan Aviation was recently selected by BendixKing as a BendixKing Repair Partner. This designation gives Duncan Aviation authorization to repair, overhaul and sell BendixKing components.
As a repair partner, Duncan Aviation will provide 24/7 repair and overhaul service, support and sales for more than 100 BendixKing avionics and instrument units, including:
- KHF-950 System;
- ART 2000/2100 Radar;
- KFC-400 Autopilot System.
The agreement includes all BendixKing repair capabilities that Duncan Aviation currently has and provides access to additional repair capabilities.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.