General Aviation News

60th annual Cactus Fly-In prepares for takeoff

by Leave a Comment

The 60th annual Cactus Fly-In will be held March 2-3, 2018, at Casa Grande Municipal Airport (KCGZ) in Arizona.

Organizers say the fly-in is the premier event for antique airplanes in Arizona.

“Come check out a host of unique aircraft, learn something new during forum presentations, and mingle with folks who enjoy history and the machines that flew us to the present!” organizers note.

A donation of $10 a person or $20 a planeload is asked. 18 and under are free.

The donation is good for admission throughout the entire event, organizers said.

Be a better informed pilot.

Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.

envelope

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Thank you to our online partners