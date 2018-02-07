Kitfox’s landing gear collapses

The pilot of the tailwheel-equipped Kitfox reported that during the landing roll at the airport in Slate Creek, Idaho, the left main landing gear slowly collapsed forward.

During a post-accident examination of the airframe by the pilot, it was revealed that the left main landing forward gear tube had collapsed, which resulted in substantial damage to the landing gear mounting bracket.

Photographs provided by the pilot substantiated that the landing gear had collapsed forward.

Probable cause: The left main landing gear forward gear tube collapsed during the landing roll.

NTSB Identification: GAA16CA136

This February 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.