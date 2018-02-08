Latest edition of FAA Aviation Maintenance Technician Handbook released

Last updated in 2008, the new edition of the FAA’s Aviation Maintenance Technician Handbook—General (FAA-H-8083-30A) is designed for instructors and applicants preparing for the FAA Knowledge and Practical Exams.

It is also an invaluable reference guide for already-certificated technicians and those holding the Inspection Authorization (IA) rating who wish to improve their knowledge, according to officials with ASA.

The handbook discusses the principles, fundamentals, and technical procedures in subject matter areas common to the airframe and powerplant ratings, including safety, ground operations and servicing, regulations, maintenance forms, records and publications, mathematics, aircraft drawings, physics, weight and balance, aircraft materials, and more.

The softcover, 696-page book is available for $34.95, while the eBook PDF is $29.95. You can get both for $39.95.