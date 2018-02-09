Platinum Tools introduces wire rope cutter

Platinum Tools has introduced a new Wire Rope Cutter.
“Our new Wire Rope Cutter has been designed to cut through the toughest wire rope and cable,” said Lee Sachs, president and general manager. “Lightweight yet durable, it will cut 3mm steel cable and rope, and up to 6.5mm soft cabling without unwinding the wire rope. It’s also equipped with a crimping cavity for looping and crimping steel cables and wire rope, complete with rust resistant black oxide finish and comfort grip TPR handles.”
Additional features and specifications include:
- Jaw Length: 0.5″ (12.7 mm)
- Jaw Thickness: 0.25″ (6.35 mm)
- Made from carbon tool steel
- Length: 7.5″ (190.5 mm)
- Weight: 0.7 lbs
- Price: $32.50.
