General Aviation News

Picture of the day: How dreams are made

by Leave a Comment

Frequent contributor Ted Luebbers sent us this photograph for Picture of the day, which he titled “This is how dreams are made.”

“Two of our EAA Chapter 534 Aviation Youth group (L to R) Sosa Lopez and Aiden Lowery try on the chapter’s TR-5 project for size,” he says, explaining the photo was taken in the chapter’s hangar at Leesburg International Airport (KLEE) in Florida.

Would you to like have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via the form below today’s picture or send it to Janice@GAN.aero with Picture of the Day in the subject line.

Picture of the Day

Send us your favorite pictures.
  • Drop files here or
    Accepted file types: jpg, gif, tif, tiff, pdf, png.
    Files must be less than 1.4mb (megabytes) to be uploaded. You may send us up to five (5) files at the same time if you have several photos you want us to consider.
  • Please provide a brief description of the photo(s) including where it was taken, when it was taken and anything else relevant to the image.
  • We need to know what to call you.
  • We won't share it with others.
  • It's a great way for us to reach you if we wanted to follow up for more information but we don't require you to provide it.

Be a better informed pilot.

Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.

envelope

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Thank you to our online partners