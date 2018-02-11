Picture of the day: How dreams are made

Frequent contributor Ted Luebbers sent us this photograph for Picture of the day, which he titled “This is how dreams are made.”
“Two of our EAA Chapter 534 Aviation Youth group (L to R) Sosa Lopez and Aiden Lowery try on the chapter’s TR-5 project for size,” he says, explaining the photo was taken in the chapter’s hangar at Leesburg International Airport (KLEE) in Florida.
