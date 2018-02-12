Eclipse pre-owned aircraft program launches

LOS ANGELES — AEROCOR has launched a Certified PreOwned Program for the Eclipse 500 and 550.
“We are very excited to bring this unique opportunity to the Eclipse market,” says company co-founder Gavin Woodman. “We know how stressful buying a jet can be, and we’ve seen how easy it is to make costly mistakes. We designed AEROCOR Certified PreOwned to take the guesswork out of the process, delivering a vetted aircraft with predictable maintenance costs that are backed by a company dedicated to owner-pilots.”
Aircraft selected for Certified PreOwned status are prescreened to ensure they meet the highest standards of quality. AEROCOR then subjects each to a proprietary flight test and review process and ensures that each aircraft is delivered with all mandatory service bulletins, critical system updates, a 24-month inspection, and all maintenance items due within the first 12 months or 300 flight hours of ownership completed prior to closing.
The program includes additional post-sale support, with AEROCOR including one type rating training and up to one year of scheduled maintenance at no additional cost.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.