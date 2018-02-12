Eclipse pre-owned aircraft program launches

LOS ANGELES — AEROCOR has launched a Certified Pre­Owned Program for the Eclipse 500 and 550.

“We are very excited to bring this unique opportunity to the Eclipse market,” says company co-­founder Gavin Woodman. “We know how stressful buying a jet can be, and we’ve seen how easy it is to make costly mistakes. We designed AEROCOR Certified Pre­Owned to take the guesswork out of the process, delivering a vetted aircraft with predictable maintenance costs that are backed by a company dedicated to owner-pilots.”

Aircraft selected for Certified Pre­Owned status are pre­screened to ensure they meet the highest standards of quality. AEROCOR then subjects each to a proprietary flight test and review process and ensures that each aircraft is delivered with all mandatory service bulletins, critical system updates, a 24-month inspection, and all maintenance items due within the first 12 months or 300 flight hours of ownership completed prior to closing.

The program includes additional post-sale support, with AEROCOR including one type rating training and up to one year of scheduled maintenance at no additional cost.