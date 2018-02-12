Picture of the day: Spacewalker

Don Tevis sent in this photograph for Picture of the Day, explaining: “Spacewalker II resting just off the grass runway at Emporia Municipal Airport (KEMP) in Kansas after a perfectly fun afternoon of flying. This Spacewalker has the Lycoming 0-235 engine.”
Would you to like have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via the form below today’s picture or send it to Janice@GAN.aero with Picture of the Day in the subject line.
All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.