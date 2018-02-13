Pictures of the day: A wonderful flight

Gary Lanthrum was thrilled when he finally got the chance to take a flight in his Maule and sent in several photos of his adventure.

He tells us: “Winter is finally loosening its grip on the Pacific Northwest. It’s been really dreary the past couple of months. It was often flyable, but everything was gray and somber. Well, the sun finally came out and I had a wonderful 180 nm flight from Jefferson County Airport in Washington to the Western Antique Aeroplane and Automobile Museum in Hood River, Oregon.

The flight along the Cascade mountains and up the Columbia River gorge is spectacular in good weather. On the second Saturday of each month, the museum pulls out some of its planes and cars and gives rides.

Here are some pictures of my flight down, the museum and the activities on Feb. 10, 2018.”