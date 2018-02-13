Sport Air Racing League prepares for takeoff

The first race of the 2018 Sport Air Racing League season will take off April 7, 2018, at Sandersville, Georgia, with the Sunrise 100 Air Race.

The fourth annual Sunshine Express 400 takes off the next day, April 8, with racers making their way to Winter Haven, Florida, in time for SUN ‘n FUN in nearby Lakeland, Florida.

All pilots and all fixed wing propeller driven aircraft are welcome to participate in the race, according to officials.

Officials also note that Kaolin Field is a new start location for the annual Sunrise 100 race. The Sunrise 100 is a round robin event sure to satisfy that competition itch building all winter, officials note.

New in 2018 will be addition of Handicap Class racing. This class runs alongside the classed Sport League sanctioned classes. The handicap class is limited to Factory Planes in 2018.

The fourth Annual Sunshine Express 400 offers a mid-point stop for fuel at Moulterie, Georgia, where the Mathis family at Eagle of America have cookies in the oven for the fourth year. The finish line will be ready thanks to Steven and Jo Alcorn at DME Services.

Air race organizers note the events boast a class for every pilot.

Pilots may compete in both handicap and Sport League classes at the same time.

“You love to race but your plane may not be the fastest in class,” they noted. “Run in handicap as all planes are equalized and it is your airmanship in covering the course as fast as possible that makes a winner.”

Both races will have awards dinners at their conclusions. No one will go hungry and be warned that you need to leave space in your baggage for your swag.

Entries must be submitted by April 1, 2018.