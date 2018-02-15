The Complete Remote Pilot just published

New from ASA is “The Complete Remote Pilot,” a textbook for anyone interested in getting a remote pilot certificate, which is required to operate drones for commercial use.

With a friendly and readable style, authors Bob Gardner and David Ison cover all of the details involved in becoming a competent, responsible, and safe remote pilot, according to officials with ASA.

The book is designed to not only prepare readers for the FAA Knowledge Exam, but to teach them about how unmanned aerial systems (UAS) fly, their components and systems, and the aeronautical knowledge required to fly drones in the same airspace as aircraft with passengers.

The book covers specifics on drone terminology, regulations, airspace and navigation, airport and off-airport operations, radio communication procedures, weather, aerodynamics and aircraft performance, emergency procedures, human factors, maintenance, and preflight inspection procedures.

The softcover, 200-page book is $24.95, while the eBook is priced at $19.95. You can get both in a bundle for $34.95.