Teams prepare for maintenance competition

More than 60 aviation maintenance teams from around the world are preparing to compete against each other in the industry’s premier annual event, the Aerospace Maintenance Competition Presented by Snap-on.

The event will be held at the MRO Americas 2018 Convention, April 10-12, 2018, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

The event is the foremost international competitive skills event for aviation technicians, according to organizers. It provides certified AMTs from major airlines, MROs and OEMs, as well as military personnel and students in FAA Part 147 schools, the chance to test their skills against their peers.

“The Aerospace Maintenance Competition brings together the best of the best in aircraft maintenance,” said Ken MacTiernan, Chairman, Aerospace Maintenance Competition. “The precision, skill and expertise these teams display is a testament to the true professionals that embody the industry. The Aerospace Maintenance Competition is a great venue to share information and experiences, and connect with peers from around the world.”

The teams will compete in 29 events, including safety wiring, composite repair, electrical troubleshooting, turbine engine and others, that challenge their knowledge, skill and team work.

The team earning the overall best score takes home the grand prize in aviation maintenance – the William F. “Bill” O’Brien Award for Excellence in Aircraft Maintenance.

Presented by Snap-on, the award is a traveling trophy that debuted at the 2013 competition. The winning team receives the honor of displaying the 5-foot tall trophy in their facility for a year. In addition to the trophy, Snap-on is awarding more than $75,000 in tools and equipment as prizes to the top finishers in the competition.

Last year, the five-member team from United Airlines Team Cleveland was awarded the trophy, and it has been on display at the company’s facility at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

This year’s field is expected to be the strongest ever, as more than 60 global teams are planning to participate. Some of the more notable teams include: Alaska Airlines, American Airlines; China Eastern Airlines; Flybe Aviation Services; JetBlue; Qantas Airlines; UPS; FedEx; Embry-Riddle Aeronautical College; Indian Hills Community College; Salt Lake Community College; and Boeing.

John Goglia, aviation safety and maintenance consultant, and former National Transportation Safety Board member, said that the event showcases the high level of knowledge and pride that’s inherent to all aviation technicians.

“The AMC is a celebration of the aviation maintenance profession,” said Goglia, president of the Aerospace Maintenance Council, which hosts the competition. “I want teams to take away from the AMC that they have a tremendous amount of knowledge and skill within themselves; that they have pride in their own work and what they do.”

Snap-on provides all the tools and equipment used by the participants during the competition, as well as planning and logistical support.

“On behalf of thousands of professionals around the world, Snap-on is very pleased to once again present the Aerospace Maintenance Competition,” said Tom Murray, director of marketing, Snap-on Industrial. “There’s no other event like this that brings together aviation technicians and students from around the world. The camaraderie and esprit de corps throughout the AMC is a true celebration of the industry – and we’re happy to present that.”