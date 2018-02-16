Takeoff and Departure webinar qualifies for WINGS credit

Approaches and landings are critical and thus often practiced. But what about takeoff and departure? WINGsReality EDU’s Michael Lessard says, “data suggests this is the other critical phase of flight, yet most of us give takeoffs and departures less thought than our landings.”

Lessard’s February 20 (7-9 pm EST) titled “Ups and… Ups of Takeoff and Departure” can be attended in person at the WINGsReality EDU campus in Orono, Maine or online. Pre-registration is required. Attendance is free on campus or $6.95 for those attending online. Class qualifies for two FAA WINGS credits.

Learn why mishaps on takeoff are more dangerous than mishaps on landings, and to explore ideas and techniques to identify potential hazards and make this phase of flight the safest it can be. This is a comprehensive webinar that explores all aspects from preflight to arrival at your en route altitude. Attendees will also discuss on “The Impossible Turn”. You are sure to walk away from this important learning opportunity with a fresh perspective on your flying.