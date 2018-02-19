STC granted for new prop on Cessna T303 Crusader

MT-Propeller has received an FAA STC for its next generation four-blade scimitar composite propeller on the Cessna T303 Crusader powered by TCM (L)TSIO-520-AE engines.
The installation is already STC’d by EASA.
According to MT-Propeller President Gerd Muehlbauer, the installation features:
- Approximately 18 pounds less weight than the original propeller;
- 10% shorter takeoff distance over 50 foot obstacle (MTOW, SL, ISA conditions);
- 2-3 knots faster depending on altitude or power setting; and
- Increased ground clearance for less blade tip erosion.
The MT-Propeller natural composite blades also provide significant inside and outside noise reduction, according to company officials.
They also provide best vibration damping characteristics for almost vibration free propeller operation and have bonded on stainless steel leading edges for best erosion protection of the blades, officials add.
