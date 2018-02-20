Meet a Tuskegee Airmen free webinar slated

Join the Commemorative Air Force (CAF) Red Tail Squadron for a live webinar and conference call with Tuskegee Airman pilot Dr. Harold Brown, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

This free live event will feature Dr. Brown’s inspirational story, in his own words, according to CAF officials.

Brown was a pilot with the renowned 332nd Fighter Group of World War II, now known as the Tuskegee Airmen, who survived being shot down over enemy territory and taken prisoner of war. He is an American hero who overcame many obstacles, including prejudice and discrimination, to realize his dream of becoming one of our country’s first black military pilots.

There are two ways to participate – either dial-in or access the webinar online. Register now to receive access.

To learn more about Tuskegee Airman Dr. Harold Brown and his experiences as a World War II pilot and prisoner of war, read his story in the CAF Red Tail Squadron’s Profiles of Tuskegee Airmen, and peruse the Squadron’s Virtual Museum to see pages from Dr. Brown’s POW journal.