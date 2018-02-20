Picture of the day: Midget Mustang

David F. Quagliana, a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 46 in Buffalo/ Lancaster, N.Y, stands by a chapter member’s Midget Mustang at the Clarence Aerodrome in New York. The aircraft is approximately one-half size of the original P-51 Mustang flown during World War II, and beyond.
