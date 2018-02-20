General Aviation News

Video: From drone pilot to bush pilot

by Leave a Comment

In this video from FliteTest, Trent Palmer, a Hollywood drone cinematographer, tells of his journey from RC and drone flying to general aviation and bush flying in his Kitfox.

Be a better informed pilot.

Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.

envelope

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Thank you to our online partners