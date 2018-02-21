Do you like oysters and airplanes?

If you like oysters and airplanes, then you might want to check out the March 24, 2018, Oyster Roast fly-in at Big South Fork Airpark in Oneida, Tenn.

Starting at 12 p.m., attendees should be “ready to relax, have fun and toast the beginning of warmer weather,” according to organizers.

Even if oysters aren’t your thing, the fly-in will also include other grill items, cool drinks, and live music by Clint Keeton.

“Please RSVP,” says Big South Fork Airpark’s Katie Donald. “We want to make sure we have enough fresh oysters flown in from South Carolina.”