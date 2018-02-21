Picture of the day: 23 Skidoo

Lukas Pritchard sent in this photo from the 2017 Reno Air Races of the P-38 “23 Skidoo” for today’s Picture of the Day.
Would you to like have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via the form below today’s picture or send it to Janice@GAN.aero with Picture of the Day in the subject line.
All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.