Legend Cub makes first flight in Germany

The first flight of a Legend Cub in Germany was made recently.

The Legend Cub AL3 was purchased by a resident of Germany, shipped overseas via container, and will remain N-registered for leisure flights in the European Union.

Jeffrey Huntoon of Trier, Germany, holds FAA and EASA issued ATP certificates. He’s flown professionally for the last 32 years, beginning as a U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter pilot.

Jeff’s previous experience importing three other aircraft from the U.S. and his fluency in the German language aided in navigating the lengthy process of flying an N-registered aircraft in Europe, company officials noted.

Coupled with the selecting the right aircraft, Jeff tirelessly pursued and earned his Legend Cub AL3’s Permit to Fly (Einflugerlaubnis von Luftfahrt-Bundesamt) from the national civil aviation authority of Germany. He anticipates his area of operation to be Germany with occasional excursions to Belgium, Luxemburg, Netherlands, Switzerland, and England.

Following the AL3’s arrival in Germany, Jeff wasted no time re-assembling his Legend Cub. Given the region’s weather in February, he thankfully carried this out in a heated hangar.

“The aircraft was expertly disassembled and containerized for shipping in Sulphur Springs, Texas. I had it reassembled and flight ready in just one weekend,” he said.

Engine run-up and a taxi to its home hangar ensured its first flight was just a fair weather day away.

Jeff reports a successful first flight, noting his new Legend Cub “flies straight and true, just as it had when I flew it last, together with [company owner] Darin Hart at the factory.”

“My first solo with N1368F AL3 was actually my second ‘first’ solo with the registration N1368F,” he added. “My very first solo flight was in a C-152 under this registration in 1983 at Concord Municipal Airport in New Hampshire. When it came to my attention that 68F was returned to the FAA registry, I immediately reserved it, patiently waiting for the right plane to assign it to ever since. Seems fitting. From my start on a C-152, to retiring years later as a B747-8 Captain, I’ve come full circle with this AL3, returning not only to my own GA roots, but to the beginnings of general aviation itself with this J3 Cub-inspired American Legend Cub.”