Migratory Bird Fly-In postponed

The Migratory Bird Fly-In scheduled for this Saturday at Havana Regional Airport (9I0) in Indiana has been postponed until Saturday, March 3, due to weather. For more information please contact Bob Martin at 309-253-3300.
