The Museum of Flight to award scholarships

The Museum of Flight‘s Boeing Academy for STEM Learning will award scholarships in flight training and college education for high school age students. College scholarships for up to $29,500 will be awarded annually for four years. Flight training scholarships will be awarded for up to $10,000.

“Thanks to the establishment of some new endowments, we are now able to offer financial assistance to our museum students to help them realize their dreams of aviation and STEM careers,” said Reba Gilman, the museum’s vice president of education.

Scholarships are open to students who have participated in programs supported by The Museum of Flight. Mailed applications must be postmarked by March 30, 2018, or hand-delivered by April 2, report officials. Complete details and applications are available on the museum’s website.

In addition to the flight training and college scholarships, $1,000 education awards are also available to high school seniors who have participated in one or more educational programs at the museum’s Boeing Academy for STEM Learning.

Scholarships

Post-Secondary Aviation Education Scholarships

At a minimum, one student will receive a four-year university scholarship of up to $29,500 annually for four years, and one student will receive a partial four-year scholarship of $4,500 annually for four years. More than one partial scholarship may be awarded.

Flight Training Scholarships

Up to three high school students will receive up to $10,000 each for flight instruction to the level of Single Engine Land, and two people will receive up to $4,500 each for earning additional pilot ratings and/or endorsements above Single Engine Land.

Steve and Hazel Eastman and The Stuart Knopp Memorial Scholarships

$1,000 education awards are intended as a means to encourage a continued relationship between the student and the museum.