All-in-one engine stand and shipping container unveiled

S.A.F.E. Structure has unveiled a jet engine work stand and engine container, known as The Engine CAN.

S.A.F.E. is well known in the aviation industry for its attention to detail in ergonomic designs which ensures that each product they manufacture increases safety and efficiency for mechanics working on and around an aircraft.

Company officials said they were recently approached by Zach Seaverson of Dallas Airmotive to design an engine work stand and engine shipping container all-in-one, they set about designing the custom product.

The Engine CAN will universally fit the M250, PW200, and RR300 engines, which reduces wasted space in hangars, as well as increase efficiency of both shipping and maintenance work, company officials said.

Currently, engines are shipped in an engine specific shipping container. The engine is then removed and placed onto an engine stand for the technician to work on. Generally, the engine being replaced is taken out of the aircraft and placed on a separate engine stand. This engine stand is positioned next to the newly arrived engine making it easy for the mechanic to interchange parts. Thereafter, the mechanic installs the new engine into the aircraft and the old engine is placed back into the shipping container, sealing the lid with a tedious bolt system, and then shipped, officials explain.

SAFEs’ new design includes all three components in one. With S.A.F.E.s’ engine container and double engine stand all-in-one, the technician will receive an engine in the shipping container, remove the lid, rotate the engine vertically into an engine stand working height position, and mount the second engine into the additional engine stand. Upon completion of maintenance, the mechanic is then able to insert the new engine into the aircraft, rotate the old engine horizontally back down into the container, seal the lid with quick locking latches, and ship it off.

“We minimize the downtime of an aircraft by increasing the efficiency of the mechanic,” said Johnny Buscema, president and CEO of S.A.F.E. Structure Designs. “We maximize safety through the elimination of potential hazards for the mechanic. The key is to provide custom, safe and efficient work platforms, hangar equipment and specialty tools. Our products create a lean working environment, and optimize the skill set of the mechanic, which increases quality control.”