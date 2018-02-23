FlightSafety expands Columbus learning center

FlightSafety International has completed the expansion of its Learning Center in Columbus, Ohio.

Phase one of the Center opened in 2014.

With the new 63,000-square-foot expansion, the Columbus Center now has 14 simulator bays, 29 advanced technology equipped classrooms, 28 briefing and debriefing rooms, as well as facilities for Graphical Flight-Deck Simulators and other training and service areas.

FlightSafety offers training programs in Columbus for aircraft manufactured by Bombardier, Embraer, Dassault, and Textron. They include the Bombardier Challenger 350, Challenger 650 and Global 6000; Dassault Falcon 2000; Embraer Phenom 300; and Cessna Citation Excel, Citation Latitude, Citation Sovereign, Citation X, Citation XLS, Citation XLS+, and Hawker 900XP by Textron. Embraer Phenom 300 training is exclusively for NetJets.