A visit to Alaska

A 2017 journey to the 49th state took me to Fairbanks and Anchorage. Having been to Anchorage years ago, I knew I would be re-visiting the Alaskan Aviation Museum, but it turned out that many other aircraft photo opportunities presented themselves during the trip.

Spending time along the shore of Lake Hood was definitely a pleasure and I highly recommend it to anyone visiting the area. Probably best to go when the water is thawed, not in the midst of winter.

The proud aviation heritage of Alaska is abundant and I was never far from the sound of a bush plane in the distance. I hope you enjoy this collection of photographs.