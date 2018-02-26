Race on the Runway at KORL

Orlando, Florida – Runners and walkers participating in the 8th Annual Run for the Angels 5K will get a firsthand view of what pilots see as they navigate around Orlando Executive Airport (KORL). The 3.1-mile race course winds along taxiways, runways, and by the hangars of the airport.

The fundraiser, which supports Angel Flight Southeast, is scheduled for Saturday, March 31, 2018, at 8 a.m. Angel Flight Southeast provides free transportation to patients of all ages who need access to life-saving medical appointments they otherwise would not be able to travel to because of distance and cost.

Runners and walkers of all ages are welcome to participate in the event. Registration is $25 per person through March 28 and is available online at AngelFlightSE.org/events. Children under 18 are invited to participate with an accompanying adult. All paid entrants will receive a commemorative t-shirt.

In addition to the race, participants can purchase tickets for a helicopter ride for $20 and view a showcase of aircraft, enjoy music, vendor table,s and refreshments.