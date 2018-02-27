Aero Armor gets FAA nod

Skandia has received FAA Parts Manufacturing Approval (PMA) for its Aero Armor line of aircraft exterior erosion protection products.

With FAA PMA approval in hand, customers purchasing Aero Armor products can be confident of original equipment quality manufacturing processes, according to company officials. Aero Armor is the only product of its kind available with FAA parts manufacturing approvals, officials add.

The Aero Armor Radome and Antennae lines are offered in pre-formed condition and available for most every aircraft nose or radome surface. The PMA approval defines a clear path to return the aircraft to service.

Offered in a variety of widths, Aero Armor Edge Tape can be applied to aircraft leading-edge surface, from wheel pants, struts, wings and tails. It will never discolor or fade in its appearance, company officials say.

Aero Armor line of aircraft protection film products is used to protect aircraft surfaces from contamination and erosion that impede airborne weather radar performance, exterior antennae performance, and degraded paint on leading edge surfaces from bugs and other debris.

Aero Armor is sold directly by Skandia to original equipment manufacturers, maintenance and repair operations, as well as paint completion centers worldwide. It will soon be available for purchase online via Skandia’s website, company officials note.