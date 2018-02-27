RV-7 lands on airpark road instead of runway

The private pilot was landing the experimental, amateur-built RV-7 at a residential airpark in Tavernier, Florida.

Immediately following the accident, a state trooper interviewed the pilot, who said the landing was his first one at the residential airpark and that he thought that the side road was the runway.

The airplane struck three mailboxes, a basketball hoop, phone lines, and a car, then came to rest inverted.

In a later statement, the pilot reported that, during landing, he noticed a car off the side of the runway on a parallel access road. He was concerned with the proximity of the car to his intended landing area, and he executed a go-around.

With dusk approaching, he decided to make an “abbreviated” traffic pattern and “circle back around” to land on the runway. He applied full power, began the turn, and reported that the engine “backfired.”

The airplane did not climb normally, and as he turned the airplane, it was unable to gain sufficient altitude for him to maintain sight of the runway.

Given the pilot’s statement, it is likely that he misidentified the parallel access road for the runway and, upon landing, hit multiple obstacles.

Probable cause: The pilot’s misidentification of a parallel roadway for the runway and the airplane’s subsequent collision with numerous objects during landing.

NTSB Identification: GAA16LA135

This February 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.