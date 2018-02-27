U.S. Chamber to host 17th annual Aviation Summit

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The U.S. Chamber of Commerce will convene top leaders in business, aviation, and government for the 17th annual Aviation Summit March 1, 2018.
This year’s event, “Further in Flight,” will highlight a wide swath of topics critical to the aviation and aerospace industries, according to chamber officials. Participants will discuss challenges and opportunities facing aviation as new technology and access to flight continues to expand across the world.
Speakers include:
- Thomas J. Donohue, President and CEO, U.S. Chamber of Commerce
- Marion C. Blakey, President and CEO, Rolls-Royce of North America
- Ed Bolen, President and CEO, National Business Aviation Association
- David J. Bronczek, President and CEO, FedEx Corporation
- Kevin M. Burke, President and CEO, Airports Council International – North America
- Nicholas E. Calio, President and CEO, Airlines for America
- Eric K. Fanning, President and CEO, Aerospace Industries Association
- William J. Flynn, President and CEO, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc.
- Kevin McAllister, Executive Vice President, The Boeing Company
- T. Allan McArtor, Chairman Emeritus, Airbus Americas, Inc.
- Doug Parker, Chairman and CEO, American Airlines Group and American Airlines
- Alan Pellegrini, President and CEO, Thales USA
- Peggy Whitson, Astronaut and Flight Engineer, Expedition 50, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)
A full list of participants is available here.
The summit runs from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST, Thursday, March 1, at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the world’s largest business federation representing the interests of more than 3 million businesses of all sizes, sectors, and regions, as well as state and local chambers and industry associations.
