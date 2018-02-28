ASA updates IFR Kneeboard

ASA has updated its IFR Kneeboard.

The durable brushed aluminum IFR Kneeboard helps pilots organize flight data, providing a strong surface for inflight note-taking, as well as quick access to important IFR information in the form of a permanent placard, ASA officials note.

The new version has updated information to reflect modern cockpit needs, including weather and flight planning resources, flight plan equipment qualifiers, IFR alternate requirements, reporting, lost communications, and more.

The 1-1/2″ wide elastic legband secures the leg without binding, and hook-and-loop fasteners allow easy adjustment without having to remove the kneeboard. The legband also features a pen/pencil holder.

The easy-lift, wide metal clip at the top is strong enough to hold charts and other necessary papers, ASA officials add.

Price: $16.95.