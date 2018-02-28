Aviation hiring projection more than doubles

The latest Hiring Trends Survey for 2018, just released by JSfirm.com, an aviation job website, shows that 71% of surveyed companies are projecting moderate to significant growth in 2018, compared to only 33% in 2017.

In addition to growth, 86% of the companies surveyed did not cut any jobs in 2017, a 14% increase from 2016.

“In the nine years that we have conducted this survey, aviation hiring has never had a better outlook,” said JSfirm.com Managing Partner Sam Scanlon.

A summary of the survey shows that: