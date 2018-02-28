General Aviation News

Aviation hiring projection more than doubles

by Leave a Comment

The latest Hiring Trends Survey for 2018, just released by JSfirm.com, an aviation job website, shows that 71% of surveyed companies are projecting moderate to significant growth in 2018, compared to only 33% in 2017.

In addition to growth, 86% of the companies surveyed did not cut any jobs in 2017, a 14% increase from 2016.

“In the nine years that we have conducted this survey, aviation hiring has never had a better outlook,” said JSfirm.com Managing Partner Sam Scanlon.

A summary of the survey shows that:

  • 387 aviation companies across various sectors were surveyed
  • 86% did not cut any jobs in 2017
  • 71% are projecting moderate to significant growth in 2018
  • 80% will hire in 2018
  • Pilots, maintenance & avionics technicians remain in highest demand.

Be a better informed pilot.

Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.

envelope

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Thank you to our online partners