New owner for RAJAY plans to expand

TALCO Aviation Corp. will acquire RAJAY Parts, a general aviation turbocharging company focused on supporting thousands of aircraft operating a RAJAY system.
RAJAY Parts is an FAA PMA facility that owns 48 FAA STCs for Piper, Cessna, Beechcraft, Mooney, Lake, and several other aircraft manufacturers.
TALCO will expand RAJAY products and services by offering new turbo kits to the general aviation market, according to company officials.
The timing and sequence of make and model-specific kits will be driven by customer demand, company officials noted.
Product upgrades and improvements are also expected to be developed to enhance the existing customer ownership experience and aircraft performance, officials added.
“Our acquisition of RAJAY Parts is a well-known product in the general aviation industry, which we are very proud to add to our portfolio of companies. This acquisition comes at a time in general aviation which has experienced a resurgence in aircraft upgrades focused primarily on avionics. We see an opportunity to combine enhanced avionics capabilities with significantly improved aircraft performance using the RAJAY upgrades,” said Tom Langeland, president of TALCO Aviation.
TALCO Aviation, in business since 2008, is a supplier of VIP and Head of State aircraft products and services.
