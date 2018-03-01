Stallion 51 Rusty Pilots seminar March 3

An Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association Rusty Pilots Seminar is coming to Stallion 51 Flight Ops at Florida’s Kissimmee Gateway Airport (KISM) March 3, 2018.

What’s different about this Rusty Pilots seminar is that attendees will be surrounded by Stallion 51’s stable of P-51 Mustangs.

AOPA officials note that at least 500,000 pilots have been away from flying and need a way to get current again. Through the Rusty Pilot seminars, pilots can easily get back in the left seat.

The half day seminar will be in among the Mustangs while attendees get three hours of ground instruction toward completing the mandatory flight review, plus valuable take-home materials and hand-outs to review what you’ve learned.

Pilots will also have the opportunity to hear Dr. William Busch, AVDOC 51’s Senior FAA AME, speak about how to prepare to get your FAA medical current and how to stay healthy enough to stay in the cockpit.

The seminar is free to AOPA members and $69 for non-members.

Space is limited, so those who are interested are encouraged to register today.