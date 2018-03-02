AIR opens applications for scholarships

Aviation Insurance Resources (AIR), an aircraft insurance broker based in Frederick, Maryland, is offering its Get into the Air aviation scholarship for a third year.

Previous scholarship winners come from all walks of life, including an aviation museum director and ice skater working towards a private pilot certificate, a student pilot following in the footsteps of her idols the Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASP), and an aircraft dispatcher who endured a two-hour commute to learn to fly.

AIR is offering the $500 scholarship to an entrant who shows similar determination, drive, and positive character of the past winners.

Applicants will be judged on a one-page essay and a recommendation letter from someone within the aviation industry.

The scholarship winner will be announced at the 2018 EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh.

Deadline to enter is June 15, 2018. Scholarship applications are available for download at AIR-PROS.com/Scholarship.php.