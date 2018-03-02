Latest edition of Aviation Maintenance Technician textbook released

The latest edition of the Aviation Maintenance Technician Series: General has just been released by ASA.

The Aviation Maintenance Technician Series textbooks by Dale Crane were created to set the pace for maintenance technician training and serve as an essential resource to pass the FAA Knowledge Exam, according to ASA officials.

The new fourth edition of General covers the first section of the FAA’s required curriculum, incorporating an introduction to aviation along with basic lessons on mathematics, physics, and electricity. As the student progresses, important aviation concerns are addressed, including regulations, mechanic privileges, forms, aircraft hardware and tools.

A study guide is included in the form of study question sections, with answer keys printed at the end of each chapter.

The curriculum meets 14 CFR Part 147 requirements and prepares applicants for the FAA mechanics knowledge tests.

The hardcover 784-page book, priced at $59.95, includes full-color charts, tables and illustrations, an extensive glossary, index, and additional career information.

The book is also available in eBook formats for $54.95 and as an eBundle for $69.95, which includes the hardcover book and the eBook PDF.