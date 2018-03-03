KTKI breaks ground for new hangar

McKinney National Airport (KTKI) in Texas hosted a groundbreaking ceremony March 2, 2018, to begin construction of a new 39,900-square-foot transient hangar.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the transient hangar celebrates the first phase of this project, according to officials. The second phase, which consists of a new state-of-the art 17,000-square-foot executive terminal, is scheduled to break ground next month.

The City of McKinney has partnered with Western LLC, the developer and designer on the project, for the $16 million development, which was approved in December by the City Council.

The new transient hangar and executive terminal are designed for the McKinney Air Center, the FBO that provides fuel and services to the aviation community at the airport.

Construction of the transient hangar is scheduled to be completed by the end of this year, with the executive terminal to be completed by June 2019.