Pictures of the day: Flying GA in Italy

Picture of the Day takes us to Italy. Frequent contributor Piergiorgio Goldoni sent in these photos, taken during a flight in an Alpi Aviation Pioneer above Appennino Tosco-Emiliano National Park, a state-held natural preserve in northern and central Italy.

He notes they took off from Sassuolo Airstrip in Modena, Italy, and flew from Cerreto Pass to Ventasso and Cusna Mountains until Monte Cimone and Corno alle Scale, then returned to land at Sassuolo.

