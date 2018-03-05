Picture of the Day: Somewhere under the rainbow

Rick Tutt of RJ Tutt Aviation at Stockton Metropolitan Airport in California, sent in this photo for Picture of the Day. He explains it is a Piper M500 waiting for its first 50 hour inspection at Petaluma Airport in front of Mangon Aircraft.

Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.